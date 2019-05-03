Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRTK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $18.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,524. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.41, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 656.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.09%. The company had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

