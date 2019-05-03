Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers are concerns. Near-term prospects for Palo Alto are not promising as customer changing behavior recently hit several other players in this space. The company’s heavy investment to boost sales and marketing capabilities, particularly by increasing sales force, is an overhang on margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.88. 307,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.51, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total transaction of $1,684,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,731,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,894 shares of company stock worth $58,980,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

