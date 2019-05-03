Painted Pony Energy (PDPYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDPYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.