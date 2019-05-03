Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.
PEIX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 559,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,217. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
PEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.
About Pacific Ethanol
Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.
