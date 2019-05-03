Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.

PEIX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 559,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,217. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

PEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/pacific-ethanol-peix-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-20-eps.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Pacific Ethanol worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.