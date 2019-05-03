Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Shares Down 3.2%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 10,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 282,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLK. ValuEngine raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
