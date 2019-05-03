Otonomy (OTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,827. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.85.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,760.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 608,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

