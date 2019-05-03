Otonomy (OTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.
OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,827. The firm has a market cap of $82.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 608,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
