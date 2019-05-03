Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,854,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,541,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 611,424 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 803,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

