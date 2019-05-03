Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0351

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $57.41 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00408454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00936617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00173511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001332 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,635,091,511 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

