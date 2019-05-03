Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $17.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.63. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $17.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 67.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.84. The stock had a trading volume of 722,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,554. Amgen has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

