Oppenheimer Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target to $170.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICPT. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.81.

Shares of ICPT opened at $88.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 333 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $34,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,969.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,947. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

