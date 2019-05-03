Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,594 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,705,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

