Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,095 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after buying an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $55.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
