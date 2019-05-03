Open Text Corp (OTEX) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1746 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.
OTEX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,334. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $40.34.
OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
