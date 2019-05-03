Open Text Corp (OTEX) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1746 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Open Text to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

OTEX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,334. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

