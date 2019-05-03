ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Position Boosted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,250 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 11.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,904,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 776,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 250,824 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $891,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 1,633,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,170. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

