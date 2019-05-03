Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,084,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.51. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

