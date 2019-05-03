Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. FIG Partners raised Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

In related news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $89,672 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

