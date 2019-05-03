Oddo Bhf Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €22.40 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €22.40 ($26.05) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.90 ($24.30) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.40 ($28.37).

RWE traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €22.57 ($26.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,221,850 shares. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

