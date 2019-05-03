Obseva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Valuation methodology, risks and uncertainties. Our risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) approach ascribes $1.95B to linzagolix (formerly to nolasiban. We utilize an 85% probability of approval for linzagolix and 75% for nolasiban. The current total valuation of $2.3B translates to $44.00 per share, assuming roughly 52M fully-diluted shares outstanding as of end-2019.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Obseva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.57.

OBSV stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.16. Obseva has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Obseva by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 584,646 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter worth about $17,551,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 191.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

