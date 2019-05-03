Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 3,218 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $27,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.87.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
