Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 3,218 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $27,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 938,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

