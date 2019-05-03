Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 13,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $747.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 73.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 153,261 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $806,152.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 91,670 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $481,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,133 shares of company stock worth $2,403,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.