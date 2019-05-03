O2Micro International (OIIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.91%. O2Micro International updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

OIIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 4,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,287. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

