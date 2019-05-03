Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/nuveen-pennsylvania-invsmt-qlty-mncpl-fd-nqp-reaches-new-52-week-high-following-dividend-announcement.html.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.