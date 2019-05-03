Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
NJV opened at $13.35 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
Read More: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.