Numis Securities Begins Coverage on Softcat (SCT)

Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an add rating and a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 829 ($10.83).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 901.45 ($11.78) on Monday. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 906 ($11.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 99,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 873 ($11.41), for a total transaction of £866,819.16 ($1,132,652.76). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28), for a total value of £396,980 ($518,724.68).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

