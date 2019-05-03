Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Handelsbanken cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $48.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NVO opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $99,963,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,202,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,329,000 after purchasing an additional 405,531 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 422,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,810 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 897.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $11,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

