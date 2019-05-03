Northstar Group Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of BMY opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

