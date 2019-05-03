Northern Trust Corp Buys 53,395 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 589.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11,794.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,019,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,370 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 178,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 100,370 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 793,140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

