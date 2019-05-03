Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $14,942,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 295,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

