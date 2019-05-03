Norges Bank Takes $7.15 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 136,764 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,096,000 after buying an additional 213,470 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $190.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norges Bank Takes $7.15 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/norges-bank-takes-7-15-million-position-in-ormat-technologies-inc-ora.html.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.