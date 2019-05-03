Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 151,225 Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,649 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 10,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,593,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 427,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

MEDP stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,502,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,042 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

