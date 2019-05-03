Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Short Interest Down 51.0% in April

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,905 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 29th total of 2,258,228 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NMR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.40. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

