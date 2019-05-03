NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,404,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,563,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 109,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,529. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $185,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $122,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,184. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/nj-state-employees-deferred-compensation-plan-has-1-38-million-holdings-in-boston-scientific-co-bsx.html.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.