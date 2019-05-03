Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,865,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,262,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $777.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,158.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-sells-2600-shares-of-voyager-therapeutics-inc-vygr.html.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.