Nighthawk Gold Corp (NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,891,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,874,277.10.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 4,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,980.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,997.50.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 40,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$14,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 183,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,475.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 215,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$75,895.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,435.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$7,728.00.

NHK opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 million and a PE ratio of -34.00.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

