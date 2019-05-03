NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 72.06% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 127,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,367. NEWTEK Business Services has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,167,047.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

