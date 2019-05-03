New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NAV)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 335.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.45. 875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,692. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.25. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NAV)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/new-jersey-better-educational-savings-trust-sells-4000-shares-of-navistar-international-corp-nav.html.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.