Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.
NEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
