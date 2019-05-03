Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

NEOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.