Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £102,500 ($133,934.40).

Shares of SBIZ opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. Simplybiz Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87.

Get Simplybiz Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Simplybiz Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Simplybiz Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neil Martin Stevens Buys 50,000 Shares of Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/neil-martin-stevens-buys-50000-shares-of-simplybiz-group-plc-sbiz-stock.html.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Simplybiz Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.