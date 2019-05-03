Needham & Company LLC Lowers Silicom (SILC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $246.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 215,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

