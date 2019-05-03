Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,533. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.73. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $163,500.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,823 shares of company stock valued at $750,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.31 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

