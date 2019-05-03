Myriad (XMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market cap of $2.85 million and $1,207.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,664,178,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

