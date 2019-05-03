Myokardia (MYOK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MYOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of Myokardia stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,742. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.33. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $70,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $41,938,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after purchasing an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

