Murphy Oil (MUR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 112,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,749. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,923 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 114.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Murphy Oil by 14.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

