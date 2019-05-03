Msci Inc (MSCI) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Msci has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Msci has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Msci to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Msci stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.93. The stock had a trading volume of 519,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,427. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Msci has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $227.41.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.48 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

