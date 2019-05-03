M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,251,000 after purchasing an additional 353,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,857,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $8,104,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $3,017,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,134 shares of company stock worth $25,224,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Stryker to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.89.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

