Morgan Stanley Cuts CVS Health (CVS) Price Target to $74.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

CVS stock opened at $56.73 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,712,000 after acquiring an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after acquiring an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

