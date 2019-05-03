Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Valvoline (VVV) Price Target to $24.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $140,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 958.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

