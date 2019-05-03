Mondi (MNDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16).

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,693 ($22.12) on Friday. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,791 ($23.40), for a total transaction of £136,635.39 ($178,538.34).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

