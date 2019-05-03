Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of MNTA opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 232.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $166,448.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $205,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,596 shares of company stock worth $1,585,764. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

