Mithril (MITH) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00019757 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00029344 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001578 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,316,902 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, LBank, BitForex, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.